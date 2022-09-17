Spring of Life, New Horizons Promote Tech Skills among Youths

Omolabake Fasogbon

Frontline Information Technology training outfit, New Horizons Nigeria has pledged support towards the development of technology skills among Nigerian youths.

The organisation made this known at the graduation ceremony of the newly certified Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA-certified) students in Enugu, recently.

The MTA-certification programme is being powered by New Horizons, a frontline global IT training company with presence in over 80 countries of the world.

The new certified students emerged from Spring of Life and Fountain of Wisdom School, which has New Horizon as its IT consultant.

Speaking at the ceremony, Founder/Director of the school, Mrs. Stella Adibe described the school’s latest achievement as a demonstration of the school’s commitment to boosting technology skills among students, stressing that the school has lived up to its billing as front-row IT-driven School.

She expressed fulfillment at the institution’s partnership with New Horizons, which recently produced the new 20 MTA certified students.

On his part, MD/CEO of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano pledged continuous support to make the school an epitome of IT-driven institution in the 21st century.

Also speaking, General Manager of New Horizons, Northern Region expressed that Enugu and Nigeria at large boast sharp and focused youths who will emerge as Nigeria’s industry captains, and become entrepreneurial giants like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mack Zuckerberg and Google Boys, amongst others.

He said, “Being certified as a Microsoft Technology Associate demonstrates that these students have laid a solid foundation for their information technology career and that they have built the skills needed to get the most out of any organisation even at a developmental stage.

“It means that they have been convincingly positioned with their skills to bail the country out of its total dependence on oil and become an IT-driven country like India, China, Singapore and Malaysia that are presently dominating the world’s lucrative IT market”.