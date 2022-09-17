Osinbajo Leads Nigerian Delegation to Queen Elizabeth’s Burial in London

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo leaves Abuja Saturday for London to represent Nigeria at a number of events on Sunday and Monday, during the State funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom.

The Vice President, according to a release issued by his media assistant, Laolu Akande, will join members of the Royal Family, world leaders – including members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families – at the ceremonies, including the funeral service scheduled to hold at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Ahead of the service, Osinbajo will be among guests and dignitaries to be received by King Charles lll and Queen Consort Camilla, at a reception in Buckingham Palace Sunday.

Earlier on that day, the Vice President will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

Queen Elizabeth ll was the Head of the Commonwealth and the longest serving British monarch.

She passed on at 96 on September 8, 2022, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja after Monday’s State Funeral.