Fulham Compound Forest’s Woes in Five-goal Thriller

Manager Marco Silva said there are still “a lot of fights ahead” despite Fulham producing a thrilling comeback win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Fulham scored three goals in six minutes to pick up their third victory of the Premier League season so far.

“[The start of the season] has been really good. As well some games in the beginning of the season we should have got more points because we deserved it,” said Silva.

“But it is just seven games. It is the start of the season. We go into the international break with confidence then we prepare for the next one.

“A lot of fights ahead of us. We are happy with how we started but we have to keep going.”

Forest had led early on when Taiwo Awoniyi headed in a corner but were stunned by a remarkable Fulham comeback in the second half.

Tosin Adarabioyo headed in the equaliser after 54 minutes, before Joao Palhinha’s stunning strike made it 2-1.

Before Forest could catch their breath, Harrison Reed stroked in a third.

Fulham appeared to take control of the match as the second half wore on but a wonderful flick from Forest substitute Jesse Lingard set Brennan Johnson free and he teed up Lewis O’Brien.

Momentum switched back to Steve Cooper’s side but time ran out to score another as Fulham clung on for a victory which saw them move up to sixth place in the table.

“It was a fantastic feeling for us even if we suffered a little in the last few minutes and they had belief they could score again,” added Silva.

“I have to congratulate the players because it is really tough to do something they have done. It’s the way we work and prepare for the game to learn every single day.

“We are a group and a unit working hard to achieve. We believe in ourselves and always trust in ourselves.”