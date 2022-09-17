Aquatics Federation Promise to Make Nigeria Swimming State

If the plan of the present board of the Nigeria Aquatic Federation comes to fruition Nigeria’s swimmers will in the nearest future be competing favourably at the Olympics and other international swimming championship.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Nigeria Aquatic Federation on coaches and aquatics lifeguard professional course, the President of the Aquatic Federation, Chinoye Aliyu, said the present board of the federation was focused on making the country a swimming state.

“Our focus is to make Nigeria a swimming state. That is why we are interested in upgrading and re-training our lifeguards,” Aliyu said.

“We want to make our waters safe. The national coach will be here from Abuja to interact with our coaches on how to move swimming forward,” she stated.

For the chairman technical of the federation, Nseobong Jesimiel, a two-day coaching course would be organised for the coaches.

“The coaching course would last for two days with so many activities lined up. We will be teaching general principles of swimming with a number of seasoned coaches’ lineup,” Jesimiel said. Speaking further, the chairman technical said professionals and ex-swimmers to teach about the technicalities of swimming. “We want to lay a good foundation right now. With the help of the new president a strong foundation would have been laid at the conclusion of the seminar.

Participants expected at the course include hotels, schools, swimming pools owners amongst others.

Over 5,000 participants are expected seminar which starts on September 25 to 30.