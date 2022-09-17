Anchor VC Optimistic of Varsity  Scaling  NUC’s Hurdle

Funmi Ogundare

As Anchor University, Lagos, awaits the outcome of the National Universities Commission (NUC) resource verification visitation which took place recently, the vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele has expressed confidence about the institution getting the nod from the regulatory body to commence the new programmes planned for this academic session.

Prof. Bandele’s optimism was based on the premise that the school authority worked assiduously to ensure that all the requirements of NUC were provided and that it would not compromise on its standards.

According to him, “we are aware of the requirements of NUC and we have done everything possible to put everything in place before the visitation by NUC. Besides, we know that the NUC is a credible body that will not compromise its standards and we appreciate this stand too.”

The VC said the management had listed four professional courses for verification ahead of the new academic session. They include; LLB Law, B.NSc Nursing Science, BSc Architecture and BMLS, Medical Laboratory Science.

He, however, commended the NUC for its quick response to the school request saying the body has been playing pivotal role in the development of education in Nigeria.

He also identified, JAMB and TETfund as bedrock of the Nigerian educational system.

“JAMB ensures quality assurance in admission, NUC emphasises quality output in intakes while TETfund ensures infrastructural qualities, as well as sponsorship of teaching and non-teaching staff for quality delivery.”

He described the leadership of these bodies as men of integrity and incorruptible whose main goals are quality delivery of education in Nigeria.

He thanked the NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Rasheed Adamu for maintaining an impartial relationship among Nigerian universities whether federal, state-owned or private with regard to quality education delivery.