Obaseki Extols Exemplary Life of Late Osaguona Ogie

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has extolled the exemplary life of late Osaguona Teddy Ogie, lauding his outstanding contributions to the development of society.

Obaseki gave the eulogy at the service of songs/vigil mass for late Ogie held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Benin-city.

Late Osaguona Ogie who died at the age

of 62 is the twin brother of the Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie.

The governor was accompanied by his wife, Betsy; the Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, his wife, Maryann; Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, and other top government functionaries.

Other attendees were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha; state Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, and the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Tony Aziegbami.

Obaseki said: “Late Osaguona Ogie was well loved by all, and it is shown in today’s service of songs for our late brother. He lived a life of hard work, giving, and relationships. You can see that that manifested here today with the outpouring of love and affection.”

Reiterating the need to live a fulfilling life in service to others, the governor charged the people saying: “I urge you all to live a life of giving and impact because death cannot be prayed away. All that matters in life is for one to live well and affect the lives of people positively.”

In his homily from Revelation 14: 3, the Parish Priest of St. Paul Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Edwin Omorogbe, said: “I urge parishioners to live well and affect souls for we don’t know when death will visit us. No amount of prayers can be offered to prevent or stop death. We should live life to touch and affect people positively like our late brother has done. Death is a temporal separation not a permanent separation.”

He described the late Ogie as “a man of knowledge, an employer of labour and devout Christian who lived a life of sacrifice. He lived a good life full of joy and happiness.”