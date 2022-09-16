LASIMRA Warns against Vandalism of Govt Property in Lagos

Ayodeji Ake

The Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) has cautioned residents of the state on vandalisation of government property, saying offenders will be arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

Speaking at the organised press conference scheduled to officially announce the third annual stakeholders conference with the theme: ‘Transforming Lagos State into a Smart City Hub in Africa: the Government’s Infrastructure Approach’, on September 13, 2022, the General Manager, LASIMRA, Bisoye Coker-Odusote, noted that the government is trying all means to ensure rapid development of infrastructure, and won’t condone any form of misconduct by any residents.

She said: “We have achieved about 80 per cent installation so far and we should be able to round off before the end of the year. There is a bit of a setback because of COVID-19, but we are moving at a very fast speed on the project.

“COVID-19 had exposed the low level of technology in place. The government is moving fast ahead to ensure residents benefit from technology. We want to ensure that all the installations will improve our connections and data usage successfully.

“The government is installing Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, and offenders caught in the act of vandalisation of government property will not go unpunished.

“If anyone is caught destroying government infrastructure, they will be arrested and prosecuted according to the law. We have a whistleblowing application where any issue or problem can be reported or escalated. The platform is available through our website.”

The LASIMRA third annual conference will have the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the chief host with other players in different sectors.