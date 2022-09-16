Housing Deficit: Firm Floats Affordable Budget Scheme

Ayodeji Ake

In a bid to provide a solution to the housing deficit in Nigeria, Sabreworks Real Estate Investment has expressed consistence in launching an affordable budget housing scheme for residents of Lagos State and beyond.

Addressing journalists recently in Lagos, the Deputy Manager of Sabreworks, Oladimeji Kazeem, noted that the firm has been bent on providing property to residents according to their income with convenient payment plans.

According to him, “The housing needs in Nigeria remain unmatched despite the emergence of many players in the industry. Sabreworks aims to plug this void by doing our business seamlessly tailored to their budget and ensuring comfortable living for the Nigerian populace. I urge everyone to come on board and enjoy the endless possibilities available in the industry.”

Speaking further, Kazeem also noted that the firm has over the years of its existence provided job opportunities for Nigerian youths in terms of marketing, constructing jobs, and other real estate labour opportunities.

He added that the company does not only employ, but has trained young chief executive officers who have today grown to be realtors making waves in the industry.

Commending some of its staff, Kazeem said every year, the company appreciates partners who have made sales and contributed to the success of the firm.

“The trip to Dubai is a way for the organisation to appreciate its partners for their continued loyalty to the brand. It’s a way of giving back to the team of realtors who plays an integral role in the growth and positive propagation of the industry within the industry,” he said.