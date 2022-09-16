FIDE President, Arkady, Expected in Lagos Tonight 

AFRICAN CHESS TOURNEY

Femi Solaja

The President of World Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, will arrive Nigeria tonight for the much-anticipated African Individual Chess Championship (AICC) which is expected to start tomorrowat the Orchid Hotel in Lekki, Lagos.

The event, which is being organised by Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF) will run from 17th which is the arrival date for all participants till 28th of this monthat same venue.

Arkady, who was recently re-elected to serve another term in office during the last World Chess Olympiad is visiting the country for the first time and the third FIDE Boss after Late Florencio Campomanes and immediate past leader, Kirsan Ilyumzhinov.

According to the Technical Director of NCF, Bode Durotoye, Nigeria will be represented at the tournament by 11 male and seven female players.

“All is set for the tournament to start and we can confirm participation from 23 countries including Nigeria. While some of the players qualified to play based on their current ratings the other players are self sponsored,” he explained.

Nigerian players in the male section include; Bunmi Olape, (IM), Chukwunoson, Oragwu, Olufemi Balogun, Isaac Okeke, Toluwanimi Okemakinde, Ogogho Dennis, Joshua Adejoh, Ifeanyi Okonkwo, Musa Keyi, Akomaka Apollos, Chima Kenechukwu and Akinleye Akinseye.

In the female section, Oluwatobiloba Oloruntola (WFM) leads the pack with Jessica Pelomoh, Agbazue Miracle, Rosemary Amadasun, Onoja Oyefu, Oke Abiodun and Mayomi Oyelese made up the list of Nigerian players for the biggest Chess event on the continent.

Meanwhile, Egypt will lead the power house to the tournament with players from Madagascar, South Africa, Cape Verde, Zambia, Angola, Namibia, Botwana, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Cote D’ Ivoire, Cameroon, Sierra Leano, Liberia, Ghana, Somalia, Mozambique and Chad will be contesting for title in the next 10 days.

Boswana staged the last edition.