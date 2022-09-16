FERMA Commends Security Operatives over Safety of  Workers in Kebbi

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi



The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Kebbi State office, has commended security operatives for always standing guard whenever its workers and machineries are carrying out maintenance works on federal roads in any part of the state.

The Head of the FERMA in Kebbi State, Mr. Rilwan Usman, said: “I have to commend security agencies in the state for providing us with the needed security even before we invite them. The security agencies are always available for us anywhere we are doing maintenance work on federal roads.”

Usman said that the agency has always considered the safety of its workers and machineries wherever it wants to deploy them to.

He said: “Wherever we are working we make security a priority. The safety of our workers and machineries is paramount.”

Usman observed that maintenance works are ongoing in different parts of Kebbi State where there is no security challenge.

“The only area where we may have challenges in carrying out our work in Kebbi now is Kebbi-south. For now, we are not working there but when the security of the area improves we will give them the required attention. FERMA would continue to maintain roads for easy movement of people and goods across the state,” he said.

The head of FERMA in Kebbi State, also called for synergy between the agency and security agencies to prevent federal roads across the country the damages it has witnessed in recent

time.

He observed that overloading and deliberate act of sabotage by some road users are responsible for the damages witnessed on federal roads.

Usman said: “Our mandate is to make sure that the country’s road networks are made motorable all year round. Vehicles carrying loads above what is stipulated is not part of our mandate.

“But sometimes you wonder how these drivers get away with the excess of loads they carry from south to north and from the north to the south. We should understand that prevention is cheaper than repairs. Government is committing huge amount of resources to maintain roads across the country. Those damaging the roads are causing economic sabotage to the country.

“I think there should be synergy between the agency and the security agencies for the road users to be better educated on the maximum load a vehicle can carry on the roads for them to last longer.”

He urged relevant security agencies to checkmate truck drivers that exceeded the capacity of goods stipulated for them so that the country’s roads could be safeguarded from unnecessary damages.