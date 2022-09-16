2023: Reject Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso Charges Nigerians

Laleye Dipo in Minna

TThe New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP) presidential candidate for next year’s election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has urged Nigerians to reject the trio of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour party in the 2023 general election.

Kwankwanso said it is necessary that the APC, PDP, and Labour Party flagbearers are rejected because “they have nothing to offer the country in the new dispensation.”

Kwankwaso, who exchanged views with journalists in Minna, Niger State, yesterday, said the candidates cannot show what they have done for the country that qualifies them to be elected president of the country, adding that if they have anything to the contrary they should present it to the world.

The NNPP presidential standard bearer said as governor of Kano State for eight years he didn’t take any loan, in addition to sponsoring over 3,500 indigenes of the state to study abroad.

He claimed that as Minister of Defence, he presided over an army that was second to none during which the country was peaceful.

Kwankwaso accused both the APC and PDP governments in the last 23 years of grounding the country economically, adding: “Infrastructural decay across the country is second to none in the long history of Nigeria.”

The NNPP presidential candidate, therefore, asked Nigerians to vote in a president that has the capacity not those who feel it is their turn or the one that wants to sell national assets.

Kwankwaso promised to stop insecurity across the country “in a short period of time,” if elected into office in 2023, adding that his administration will work with the international community as part of steps to restore normalcy, and said: “I will ensure judicious use of resources allocated to the security agencies, and also carry out their training and retraining.”

Asked why he left the PDP, Kwankwaso said: “The PDP was not formed on any ideology, it (PDP) was formed to lock out the military, as we were strange bed fellows.”