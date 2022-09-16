2023: Don’t Vote Greedy Politicians, Jonathan Tasks Nigerians

Laleye Dipo in Minna



Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has tasked Nigerians not to vote greedy politicians, who will not think about the interest of the country but what they can amass for themselves.

Jonathan gave the charge in Minna, Niger State, yesterday, in a chat with newsmen after paying a courtesy visit to a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, at his uphill residence.

“We all wish our country well especially, for the young people, elections are coming; they have to select the person you believe that will lead us well, serve us well, the leader is also a servant. As a president, you lead, you serve,” Jonathan said.

He maintained that Nigeria needed “Somebody that will take the interest of all of us, the interest of the country, somebody that will not compromise our own interest for his own aggrandizement.”

The former president said in 2023, Nigeria also needed “Somebody that will carry all of us along, most especially, somebody that will take Nigeria as a project,” and prayed that Nigeria would have a free and fair election, which will be conducted in an environment that there will be peace and love.

On the reason for his visit to Minna, Jonathan, who described himself as the “The most junior among all the former presidents” said, “From time to time, I used to go round and greet them. For sometime now, I have not seen General Abdulsalami.

“There is nothing special about the visit; it is a regular visit that I normally do before wishing the former Head of state well and speedy recovery.”

He said Nigeria needed the services of General Abdulsalami now that “we are talking about election. You know he chairs the National Peace Committee that tries to midwife the Peace Process during election?

“There is so much pressure on him now so that the 2023 election will be conducted freely fairly and in an environment that there will be peace and love.”

Jonathan also visited former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his Minna uphill residence.