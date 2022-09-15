NEPWAN Trains Groups on Health Grant Implementation in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Network of people Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWAN) last week trained 30 different advocacy groups and organisations in Nasarawa State for the implementation of Federal Government and Global Fund Multi Billion Naira Resilience and Sustainable Systems for Health Grant Programme in the state.

Consequently, as part of efforts to ensure effective implementation of the programme in the state, leaders of Community Based Organisations, religious bodies, National Orientation Agency (NOA), the police, as well as the media converged on Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, for a three-day training on stepping up advocacy aimed at identifying and strengthening the health sector for optimal service delivery.

Addressing newsmen after the three-day training, Programme Manager of the NEPWAN, Mr. Ismaeel Danise, said the programme was focused on improving the standard of health care facilities in rural communities due to impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on the health sector.

The Programme Manager continued that, Nasarawa State was implementing the AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria component of the project in five local government areas of Akwanga, Keffi, Karu, Lafia and Doma.

The Lead Facilitator at the training, Dr. Ruth Bello, who is also the Executive Director of the Nasarawa State Agency for the Control of AIDS, pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic had weakened the health sector, hence the need for persistent robust engagements and commitments towards strengthening the system, given its important to humanity.

The Nasarawa State Coordinator of the NEPWAN, Mr. Philip Lokoko, on his part noted that the programme had given hope to people affected by HIV and AIDS in the state who were not given adequate attention during the peak of the COVID-19 scourge.

In an interview, some of the participants who include: the state Secretary General, Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) and the state Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Imam Muhammad Ali and Reverend Sunday Emmah, respectively said the programme had given them a new approach to advocate for better health care services, especially at the grassroots.

High points of the training were questions and answers sessions, discussions, practical demonstrations and inauguration of a five man health advocacy team to coordinate activities of the Community Based Organisations to ensure successful implementation of the project.