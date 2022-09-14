UNIOSUN Produces First PhD Holders, Suspends Six Students for Cultism

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has suspended six​ students at its Ikire Campus for their involvement in cult activities as it announced its first set of PhD holders.​

UNIOSUN Vice-Chancellor, Prof Clement Adebooye, who announced this at the 11th Convocation Press Conference held at the institution’s premises, said 2,033 graduands would be conferred with first degrees across the colleges of the university.

He said for students to have a sense of belonging in the university, a good vice-chancellor would not isolate any students saying they are being taken good care under the dean of students’ affairs and student leaders for them to do away with all social vices.

Adebooye noted that the institution implemented a series of development initiatives channelled to improve the welfare of staff and students and promote infrastructural development of the university.​

He said his major achievement in students’ welfare was reorientating students to shun drug abuse, sexual harassment, examination malpractices, and cultism.​

He said the Students’ Union executives in July held a sensitisation campaign to educate their colleagues about the inherent dangers associated with these social vices.

He added that at the 11th convocation ceremony, the institution would confer honorary degrees on two distinguished and esteemed Nigerians, whose contributions to society have positively impacted lives.​

They are Dr Lawrence Segun Aina, the former Chairman of Oodua Group of Companies and Dr (Mrs) Victoria Adunola Samson, the Managing Director of BOVAS Oil and Gas.

The vice-chancellor also mentioned that the management, alongside the governing council, would ensure that the university’s resources are prudently utilised, leaving no room for wastage or financial mismanagement.​