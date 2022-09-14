SSANIP Wants Guidelines on Appointment of Polytechnic Officers Withdrawn​

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) has called on the Federal Ministry of Education to withdraw the guidelines for appointing principal officers of polytechnics​ in Nigeria.​ ​

The SSANIP​ pointed out that the guidelines ​ contravened subsisting service schemes.

The National President of SSANIP, Comrade Philip Adebanjo Ogunsipe, who made the call, in a statement, lamented that the ministry, the supervisory institution for harmonising polytechnic schemes of service to ensure quality assurance, has now become a clog in the wheels of development of polytechnics.​

Ogunsipe noted with dismay that the government, through its agencies, has been grossly responsible for systemic failure in the education sector, causing persistent industrial disputes in tertiary institutions.

The association appealed to the ministry to withdraw the “contentious guidelines” for appointing principal officers of polytechnics and called on the nation’s head of service to release the schemes and conditions of service for polytechnics and allied institutions without further delay.​

The​ federal government was reminded of the​ N15 billion it agreed to pay SSANIP.

Education Consult Partners Liberty Pay, hold Online Quiz Contest for Students

Funmi Ogundare​

Your Study Path, an education consult, has stated it’s readiness to partner with Liberty Pay in hosting the largest online quiz competition in Nigeria tagged, ‘Intellectus’ an initiative designed and targeted at testing the knowledge of students between the ages of 13 to 17 in Mathematics, English Language and general paper.

The top three performing students will be rewarded with cash prizes including N250,000 for the top winner while the second and third positions will receive 150,000 and N100,000, respectively.

The first phase of the competition will be held on​ September 17 2022 by 12 noon on ‘Your Study Path’ online platform. Thereafter, the top 10 performers will undergo a physical evaluation at the headquarters where the final best three candidates will be selected and adequately rewarded.

The​ CEO of the organisation , Mr. Daniel Egunjobi described education as a continuous process and constantly evolving too, saying that it is the reason why students are given access to the constantly updated content library.​

“Learning and teaching doesn’t end neither does the team at Your Study Path. With over 5,000 questions, the data bank and resources on our platform will aid the students in practicing and also contribute to their success which is a step forward in reaching global educational inclusivity.”

All the resources, he added, are now available on its platform accessible via web browser upon simple registration which can be monthly, quarterly or annually.

The CEO said the organisation put the students first, adding that alongside its live videos, it plans to offer offline tablets, preloaded with videos for students in remote locations that may not have access to the internet.

According to him, “this way we’re taking a step forward in creating a Nigeria that provides inclusive and affordable education to young people of different backgrounds and class. We are bridging the discrepancy in the quality of learning and tutoring across Africa.”

The Managing Director of Liberty Pay, Oritsetimeyin Igbene​ said his organisation is supporting the intellectus initiative, as a digital payment solution institution passionate about bridging the divide in every economic sphere including education, seeking to bring financial liberty and freedom by filling the payments void within the business sectors in areas with limited internet or reliable electricity ranging from nano-micro businesses to SMEs and personal finances.