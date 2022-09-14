Jigawa Senator Donates N20m, Food, Materials to Flood Victims

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, Senator Danladi Sankara, has donated N20 million cash, 10,000 bags of rice and sundry relief materials to victims of the recent flood disaster in the state.

The items and cash, according to the Senator, would be distributed in the 12 local government areas making up the Jigawa North-west Senatorial Constituency of Jigawa State.

The senator, who personally went round to inspect the affected flood areas, made the donations yesterday.

He commiserated with the victims as well as prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the incidents.

While addressing the victims of the flood in the various communities, Senator Sankara disclosed that he had since written official letters to the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to come to the aid of the victims of the flood in Jigawa North-west.

He said: “ Since early last month August when the floodings become recurrent, I personally wrote official letters to the minister of humanitarian affairs as well as the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in which I detailed the manifest threat posed by the floods , and sought their kind prompt intervention.

“I also wrote another reminder to them when the flood disaster was assuming frightening dimension.

“On this note, NEMA have sent officials to all the affected areas to assess the situation , and we are optimistic that the agency would take appropriate measures to provide relief materials to the victims as well as assist in their rehabilitation.”

ankara noted that the level of devastation caused by the flood was enormous in virtually all the three Emirates of Gumel, Kazaure and Ringim, which comprises a total of 12 LGAs making up the Jigawa North-West Senatorial Constituency.

He said: “I can recall that in 2019 I moved a Motion on the Floor of the Senate on the Menace of Recurrent Floodings in Nigeria, and a Resolution was unanimously passed requiring for comprehensive measures to be adopted to address the problems , once and for all.

“ However, with the effect of climate change the problem has persisted. We are determined to raise the issue once again to explore the possibility of collaborative efforts of governments at all levels to provide the necessary input to safeguard lives and properties of the people and the environment,” Sankara added.