Group Tasks Tinubu Supporters on Issues Based Campaigns

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Tinubu Support Group in Kano State has urged supporters of the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to focus on issues-based campaigns rather than criticising and castigating presidential candidates of other parties.

The State Coordinator of the group, Alhaji Baffa Babba-Dan Agundi made the call in a statement, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Kano yesterday.

He said the call was necessary in view of the fact that some supporters of Tinubu had engaged in “clandestine social media attacks on the personality of other presidential candidates.

“Issues based campaigns should be our focus not attacks on personality of other Presidential candidates even if their supporters criticize or abuse our Presidential candidate.

“It is not in our character and training to go on castigating opposition in replying back to whatever they say against our Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Instead, we should reply to them by showcasing the numerous achievements recorded by Tinubu during his two-term tenure as Lagos state governor.

Agundi noted some politicians who are threatened by his (Tinubu’s) rising popularity are the ones that engaged in character assassination and making some unguarded statements against Tinubu.

According to him, it was a well-known fact that Tinubu had done a lot for Lagos State especially in terms of infrastructure development, security and empowerment programmes.

He explained that under the empowerment schemes, Tinubu created several agencies that led to several openings in the government which led to jobs creation in LASTMA, LAGBUS and LASEWA among others.

“Give examples of such achievements like how Lagos remains peaceful ever since because of the foundation he laid on security by supporting all the security agencies.

“So, we are calling on supporters of Tinubu to desist from making derogatory comments on other Presidential candidates on social media because it will not augur well for the country and the political parties they are representing,” he said.