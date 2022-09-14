FIDA Implements Project for Women Inclusion in Peace Building





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria is set to commence the implementation of a project with specific focus on ‘Promoting the Inclusion of Women in Peace Building and Conflict Mitigation’ across vulnerable communities in Plateau State.

The project, according to FIDA, is done in partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Development (DFATD) Canada.

In a statement, the National Programme Manager, FIDA Nigeria, Mr. Fikih Obaro, observed that the project was designed to build a cohort of women in advancing peacebuilding across two vulnerable communities, Ta-Hoss in Riyom Local Government Area, and Kwok community in Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State.

The project, Obaro said, would be advanced through building skill sets of community-based women leaders, especially within a conflict-context as they require a deeper understanding of the dynamics and nuances of such environment in addressing the prevailing gender issues affecting security operations and community dialogues.

According to the statement, “This intervention affirms that women in conflict-ridden societies, possesses important strategic insights and competencies for addressing security challenges and underlying factors.”

The statement added that the project would be implemented over an eight months’ period and will support existing peace-building architectures.

It added that relevant state and non-state actors in the state would be enabled to respond on security threats and issues identified and escalated at the community level by women who will serve as community safety partners.