Creating Framework for Competent Leadership in Nigeria

Sunday Ehigiator writes that the need to create a sustainable framework that would encourage good and competent leadership in Nigeria was the centre of discussion at the recently held seventh Colloquium of the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation, AFF, themed, Are Good Leaders Scarce in Nigeria?

For a long time, the political environment in Nigeria has witnessed several controversies among the country’s diverse ethnic groups. This legacy of contestations has created a multi-layered and multi-faceted political structure that is peculiar to Nigeria.

In Nigeria, politics is interspersed with ethnicity, making it a collective means to rights and ownership. The Nigerian federation remains sloppy, contested and conflict-infected; from independence in 1960, Nigeria has been struggling to survive not only in managing society but also in improving the socio-economic conditions of the people.

Nigeria’s political landscape has been inundated with military interventions and unhealthy inter-ethnic and religious competition. To a large extent, these incidents have shaped how we can understand the different forms and dynamics of politics in Nigeria today.

They have also influenced democratic practices, the degree of peace and tranquillity and Nigeria’s development trajectory.

The country, with over 200 million population; has had a turbulent political history, with the First Republic lasting only five years, while the life of the Second Republic had an even shorter life span of four years. The Third Republic did not even take off due to military adventurism. The Fourth Republic has endured for 23 years.

Political parties are the central players in the democratic process, and the consolidation of democracy requires that they improve the quality of their engagement with the democratic process, as they grow and develop.

The reality, however, is that Nigerians are yet to taste the luxury of good leadership embedded with a transformational vision, targeted at improving the quality of life and wellbeing of the people.

Instead, they have been made to accept the norm of poverty, inflation, corruption, insecurity, poor infrastructure, lack of quality education and healthcare, and insensitive governance, among other vices.

These issues fueled the background for the quest for good leadership as discussed at the colloquium which also coincided with the 54th birthday of the Founder of the foundation and CEO of St. Rachael’s Pharmaceuticals Nigeria, Mr Akinjide Adeosun.

Who is a Good Leader?

In his welcome address, Adeosun described a good leader as one with vision, focus, courage, humaneness, resilience, firmness, compassion, knowledge, integrity, and communication ability to listen and learn.

According to him, the Human Development Index of Nigeria is appalling and in need of urgent attention.

“Our constitution gives us right to life; property right; right to dignity of the person; right to freedom of association and all these rights are being taken from us by terrorists.”

He said he supports the call by the Governors of Zamfara and Katsina States for self-defence and urged citizens to apply for arms.

He equally advocated for an increase in local production, removal of petrol subsidy and patronage of made-in-Nigeria goods.

“Why are we addicted to foreign goods? I suggest a gradual removal of Petrol Subsidy. Maybe this will lead to the rational use of fuel; reduce consumption thereby leading to less spending on Forex to import Petrol. South Africa is an example of an African nation with thriving local production of several brands.”

He, therefore, encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope, as “after rain comes sunshine, after darkness comes the glorious dawn. There is no sorrow without its alloy of joy; there is no joy without its admixture of sorrow.

“It’s of no use griping over spilt milk. I believe free education and free health care are the Siamese twins needed in Nigeria to chase away poverty and lengthen life expectancy.”

Are Good Leaders Scarce?

Speaking on the theme of the event, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the 14th Emir of Kano State, Professor Sanusi Lamido said good leaders aren’t scarce in Nigeria, but the people must first have to create a political structure capable of producing good leaders.

According to him, the lack of a clear vision in the leadership of the country is a major challenge for Nigerian leaders.

“Where is leadership in the security services, and the economic management of the country? Look at what the country has become, you have to wonder, where did we get it wrong?

“Those who have taken over this country from various leaders have not been concerned about a vision for Nigeria. Ask many of them who are in a leadership position today what their vision for the country is, they have not even thought about it.

“There is no change or sense of urgency. If you were running a company and your sales revenue cannot pay interest, you know you are bankrupt. When the total revenue of the Federal Government cannot service debt and we are smiling.”

He said Nigeria is the only oil-producing country that is grieving at this time as every other oil-producing country is celebrating and smiling to the banks due to the price of oil that has gone up appreciably because of the Russian-Ukraine War.

“It is more disturbing that the country’s revenue is not enough to service the debts let alone meet peoples’ needs.”

He added that there were so many Nigerians that if given the opportunity would lead Nigeria better, but cannot contest in the Nigerian political space, else they may end up losing their lives.

“They can’t compete, you can’t, or else you will be dead. You go in, you will be dead. You don’t have the money, you can’t pay thugs or send anyone to kill anyone or burn somebody’s house to win an election or shed the blood of innocent people because you want to be in office, and certainly cannot make compromises with certain characters that are responsible for destroying this country to get into office. You can’t sell your conscience for that.”

He however said despite the varying challenges, Nigerians need to be strong, never give up or lose hope, and must start calling out incompetence.

“We need the courage to stand up and speak because, at the end of the day, this is our country.”

He, therefore, concluded that good leadership is about having a vision, and until we begin to insist that “we want to see what the vision is for Nigeria from these candidates, we may not have a better Nigeria.”

Leadership and Mental Health

Speaking on leadership from a mental health perspective while delivering his keynote address, Professor of Psychiatry, Department of Behavioural Medicine, Lagos State University College of Medicine, Prof. Ayodele Coker, said leaders must ensure that they stay emotionally healthy to lead successfully and create an environment where the citizen’s mental health can be effective and productive.

He said leaders must have fantastic emotional intelligence, and resilience, and communicate innovatively with their group members.

According to him, “Leaders without stable mental health find themselves overwhelmed, anxious, burned out, depressed and exhausted because of the demands of their office.

“So if you are not physically sound and mentally healthy, you are likely to experience these mental health conditions as I mentioned.”

He said before leaders can promote the mental health of their people they must first take an honest look at their mental wellness.

“When leaders invest in the mental health of the people, they have an increased sense of belonging, loyalty, respect and trust towards their organisation, state, country, thereby limiting their stress and increasing productivity.”

He concluded that it is important that leaders are made to undergo psychological fitness examinations before they are elected.

Looking Inward for Leadership Outcomes

Earlier, seasoned Human Resources Executive, Mrs Alero Onosode noted that the quality of a leader is dictated by the outcome of the leadership.

“It’s the outcome of leadership that dictates the quality of leadership. Leadership is not a rank or a position; it is a choice to look after the person next to you. A good leader is not the one that has only eyes, but the one whose minds are open to see.”

She said a leader must first have to master and conquer ‘self before he can conquer any other.

“If you have not mastered or conquered yourself you cannot conquer anyone else. A leader is only a leader because he’s part of the work. Leaders should not just give instructions but also be part of the work; a good leader builds others.”

She concluded that above all, a good leader must be able to create other good leaders.

Pharmacist and Politician, Jimi Agbaje urged everyone to think inwards and sincerely imagine at least three persons they could consider as role models or good leaders and why they considered them so.

Agbaje, who was a former governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, said that thinking so would give a clue to whether good leadership existed in the country and the consistency.

The high point of the event was the presentation of the 2022 Integrity in Leadership Award as well as 2022 Excellence in Leadership to the MD of Megamound Investment Limited, Otunba Olumide Osunsina, and CEO TowerCross Limited, Mrs Foluso Onabowale, respectively.

