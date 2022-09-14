Chivas Regal Appoints Brand Ambassadors to Drive Campaign 

Chivas Regal has unveiled four brand ambassadors as part of activities to kick-off its “Be Real, Be Regal” Campaign

The four ‘New Regals’ namely Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz; Daniel Benson, now known as Bnxn; Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, also known as Zoro; and Tomi Garber also known as DJ TGarbs were all revealed as the new brand ambassadors of the premium scotch whisky brand.

This was disclosed during the Chivas Mansion party, which held Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Brand Manager, Chivas Regal, Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Anthony stated that the “Be Real, Be Regal”Campaign was borne out of the brands’ commitment to continue to inspire the Nigerian ‘The Hustle Generation’ the older Gen-Z’s and younger millennials to embody the hustle mentality of redefining culture and creating new paths to success.

Speaking on behalf of the New Regals, Folarin Falana ‘Falz’ said “For us it is about rewriting the rules, living our truth, and inspiring a new generation of achievers to succeed against all odds. We do not walk the path of success; we create our own. We are redefining culture, and we are proud to be Regals,” he said.

Continuing, Anthony, said “The Hustle Gen are Nigerians pushing boundaries of a traditionally conservative society and increasingly adding cultural players to the global league heading upwards. They are unapologetically successful. They are the street heroes, redefining luxury as an act of individuality and expressing global trends in their own way.”

She described them as youths showing that success is even more important when there isn’t support from family or the society, and most importantly, they are Nigerians who celebrate success together because the belief of shared success is deeply entrenched in them. “This is who the Hustle Gen represents and who Chivas Regal celebrates,” Anthony said.

On the New Regals, she added: “They are a collective of market specific influencers who authentically live the “Be Real, Be Regal” ethos. They are our voice in culture, and they prove our commitment to cultural participation. The Chivas New Regals all embody these attributes and are all very inspirational in their own rights, which is why they were carefully selected to join the Chivas Regal family.”