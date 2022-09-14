Ayu Leaves for Europe, Hands over to Deputy





Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, will leave Nigeria for Europe today (Wednesday).

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the National Chairman Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, Ayu will be out of the country for about two weeks.

While away, the statement said that the Deputy Chairman (North), Amb. Iliya Damagun, will act in his place.

Also, the statement said that already, the national chairman had communicated the handover to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He is expected back at month-end.