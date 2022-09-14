Amusan, Brume Storm Lagos after Spectacular Athletics Season 

Femi Solaja

Two of Nigeria’s brightest and best track and field stars, Oluwatobiloba Amusan and Ese Brume are to be unveiled in Lagos today as Primus Trust Bank Brand Ambassadors.

The unveiling ceremony scheduled to hold at the Eko Hotels and Suites will have in attendance the Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare and AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, amongst other high profile guests.

Both Amusan and Brume played huge roles in the federation’s rising profile.

Brume won a bronze at the delayed Tokyo Olympics to ensure Nigeria’s return to the podium at the quadrennial games 13 years after the country last did.

Amusan also made history when she became the first Nigerian to win a Diamond League discipline at the Diamond League final in Zurich last year.

This year, Brume also ensured Nigeria’s return to the podium at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, 14 years after Olusoji Fasuba won a medal at the competition.

The duo also made history at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA in July.

While Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete to win a world outdoor title and set a world record, Brume became the first Nigerian to win medals at two separate editions of the championships.

It was an Amusan and Brume show again at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as they became the first Nigerian track and field athletes to win individual medals at two editions of the Games.

Amusan became the first Nigerian track and field athlete to successfully defend a Commonwealth Games title while Brume also became the first athlete in the competition history to hit the 7m mark in the women’s long jump event.

Both achieved their golden runs at the Games in record breaking fashion.

Amusan ran a new 12.30 seconds Games record to win the 100m hurdles title while Brume leapt a distance of 7.00m to win the long jump title.