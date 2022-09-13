Use 2023 Election to Reshape Nigeria, CAN President Urges Electorate

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed optimism that the forthcoming 2023 general election will provide a valid chance for Nigerians to turn around the fortunes of the country for good.

In a goodwill message delivered by the CAN president, Archbishop Daniel

Okoh at the opening ceremony of the second Plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria at the Sacred Heart Pastoral/Retreat Centre, Orlu, Imo State, he said Nigeria has very rich potential but lack patriotic, visionary and committed leadership over the years.

According to him, there has been brazen embezzlement of public funds, entrenchment of bribery and corruption in almost every aspect our public life, falling economic fortunes and joblessness among the youths which now confront us on a daily basis.

“In all these we shall not lose hope. 2023 general election is one valid chance that we have to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria for good. I urge you my dear revered fathers in the Lord to continue to support election monitoring team set up by the Christian Association of Nigeria to do a good job,” he said.

He urged all Christians in Nigeria to realise the danger of not participating actively in partisan politics as this is where all the decisions that affect our life, choice of worship and economy are decided.

Speaking on the challenges facing Nigeria, Okoh said the country has witnessed an unprecedented spate of insecurity, which calls for serious concern.

He also lamented the decay in our education sector, adding that as result of long closure of our federal universities, the country is faced with unprecedented exodus of highly skilled professionals.

In addition, he said Nigeria now ranked high as one of the most terrorized nations of the world

Okoh said: “We have come to a point in our national history where the value of human life has diminished abysmally.

“Hardly a day passes without a report or reports of needless killings, decapitation or mutilation of human bodies. Thousands of civilians and even members of law enforcement agencies have been kidnapped, abused and murdered in cold blood.

Okoh said the CBCN remained highly respected because of the abundance of spiritual gifts and intellectualism put together to address issues that concern the church and the state.

“You have been consistent in providing leadership in national conversations that will ensure a just society, good governance, peaceful co-existence, security in the land and equal opportunities for all citizens irrespective of their tribe and religion.

“Your display of rare courage in raising your prophetic voice, sacrifice and commitment to nation building will always inspire positive transformation in all facets of our national life,” he said.

The CAN president solicited the support of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) in all it’s activities.