Tinubu Support Groups in Niger to Merge ahead of Presidential Campaigns





*New groups may not be accepted

Laleye Dipo in Minna

All the support groups for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Niger State are to form a coalition ahead of the flagging-off of the presidential election campaigns later this month, THISDAY has learnt.

However, according to sources close to the leadership of the groups, the support organisations that emerged after the presidential primaries where Tinubu became the standard bearer of the APC, will not be allowed in the new coalition.

THISDAY gathered that eight support groups presently exist in the state with all of them being headed by prominent politicians in and outside the APC.

The oldest of the groups, according to findings, is headed by Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Katcha, a one-time commissioner in the administration of former Governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu. He is leading the BATS Vanguard.

According to the checks, the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Ketso, is the chairman of another group- Tinubu Support Vanguard.

THISDAY learnt that a meeting of the leadership of the groups took place in Minna at the weekend where it was agreed that Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Katcha will remain the chairman of the coalition.

The meeting, according to an insider, also agreed to give the Deputy Governor, Ketso, a “very prominent position,” but this will not be announced until he (Ketso) has been briefed and carried along, the source at the meeting said.

The meeting also agreed to immediately open offices in Minna and all the local government area headquarters.

Katcha, when contacted, confirmed that the meeting took place but did not give details, however, said: “We are preparing very well for the presidential campaigns.”