Osinbajo: Kenya’s Ruto Inauguration, Celebration of African Democracy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the inauguration of Dr. William Ruto as Kenya’s 5th President as a celebration of democracy and democratic institutions in Africa.

Osinbajo, who spoke with newsmen Tuesday shortly after the swearing-in of Ruto at the Moi International Sports Stadium in Nairobi, said

the significance of President Ruto’s inauguration is a celebration of democracy.

He explained that the reasons are obvious, the institutions held up – the IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission), the equivalent of Nigeria’s INEC, and the Judiciary; “they held up and ensured that not only were processes properly followed but also that justice was done.”

According to him, “whenever we talk about the celebration of democracy, we are really talking about the celebration of our institutions, the institutions that undergird democracy and the rule of law.

“I think that what we have seen here in Kenya and the swearing-in of Dr. William Ruto is really evidence of robust institutions doing what they ought to do.

“It is a great example and we are all extremely pleased. And I’m sure you have seen, from all of the African Heads of State and Governments and their representatives who are present here today, that there is an atmosphere of elation and joy because this worked,” the Vice President explained.

The high point of the occasion was the oath-taking ceremonies by the newly elected President and his deputy – Rigathi Gachagua, as well as the handover of instruments of power and a copy of Kenya’s Constitution from former President Uhuru Kenyatta to Dr Ruto.

The ceremony was attended by no fewer than 20 African Heads of State and Government and their representatives, including the Presidents of South Africa – Cyril Ramaphosa; Chad – Mahamat Idriss Déby; Tanzania – Samia Suluhu; Seychelles – Wavel Ramkalawan; Uganda – Yoweri Museveni; Rwanda – Paul Kagame; South Sudan – Salva Kiir; Burundi – Évariste Ndayishimiye; Zimbabwe – Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, among others.

Earlier on arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, Osinbajo was received by the former Governor of Kwale County, Hon. Salim Mvurya, and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Ambassador Yusuf Yunusa, among other officials of the High Commission.