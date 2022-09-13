FG Signs MoU with American University on Capacity Building for Agric Devt

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Washington State University (WSU) to build capacities of stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Mohammad Abubakar, explained that the MoU would build more mutual benefiting networks with relevant stakeholders in the agricultural and the rural management capacity building sub sector for greater impact in the sector.

Abubakar stated this during the commissioning of the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Abuja Regional Facilitator’s Offices and Participant Hostel Facility in Abuja.

He said that the commissioning of the ARMTI would fast-track agricultural techniques, boost production and generate foreign exchange by training stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

Abubakar stated that the institute would help the FMARD in achieving its mandate to ensure food security in crops, livestock and fisheries, hence stimulate agricultural employment and services.

He added that the facilitators of the institute would be provided with work space, which has the ambiance required to imbue knowledge in the participants.

The minister revealed that the institute has been building fast-growing networks and collaborations with local and international agencies in the area of capacity building in agriculture and rural development.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director, ARMTI, Mr. Olufemi Oladunni, said that the development of the Abuja Regional Training Centers (RTC) of the institute was done in phases, first phase of 30 room hostel complex, the second phase – training /event hall, classrooms, office spaces, video conferencing facility, kitchen and restaurant and third phase a fully furnished 27 room staff quarters and participants’ hostel complex.’’

Oladunni added that the Abuja RTC was very strategic in the pursuit of the institute’s mandate given its location in the heart of FCT and direct connection to the rest of the world, which he said is a very good number of its partners and collaborators in the sector prefer Abuja RTC for their programmes.