2023: Tinubu Won’t Withdraw from Presidential Race on Health Grounds, Says Campaign Council

•Berates Obi for allegedly circulating hate-filled video

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has denied what it described as false and misleading, posts on various social media handles of people believed to be supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, that the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was withdrawing from the race on health grounds.

Spokesperson of the council, Mr. Festus Keyamo, in a statement yesterday, said it was nothing but a figment of their warped imaginations, insisting that Tinubu was strong, healthy and fit enough for the coming campaigns.

“We also wish to use this medium to debunk the false and misleading posts on various social media handles of supporters of Mr. Peter Obi that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is withdrawing from the race on health grounds.

“This is nothing but a figment of their warped imaginations. Our candidate is strong, healthy and fit enough for the coming campaigns. The opposition will hear loud and clear from him soon,” Keyamo said, berating Obi for allegedly circulating hate-filled video, advising him toquit the race if he had nothing more to tell Nigerians.

He noted that purported message, according to Obi, forewarned the Yoruba that a vote for him would be a vote for a seaport in South/South and South/East.

The transcript purportedly from Obi, according to Keyamo read: “Yoruba shine your eyes o, if you vote for Peter Obi, it is automatically voting for seaports in South South and South East. The Igbos will stop coming to Lagos State to invest, rather, they will go to Delta and Rivers States, they may even stop building houses in Lagos. It will affect a lot of Yorubas. Yoruba ronu o.”

However, Keyamo denied the existence of such a group that made and circulated the message, stressing that groups supporting Tinubu and his running-mate had clear designations with well-known promoters.

He said only messages released by the APC Presidential Campaign Council were officially authorised and for which the council would take responsibility.

He therefore, challenged Obi to reveal the source and name(s) behind the obscure WhatsApp message.