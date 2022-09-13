2023: Abiodun Warns Judiciary against Frivolous Court Injunction

James Sowole in Abeokuta



As the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has admonished officers of the judiciary to be wary of the antics of politicians who would want to use frivolous court injunctions to thwart the smooth running of the poll.

Abiodun gave the advice yesterday, at the Special Church Service to usher in the 2022/2023 legal year held at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta.

The governor noted that the election period has always been the time when politicians use court processes for their selfish end, calling on the judiciary not to allow any politician to tarnish the image of the third arm of government.

He said, “We are all aware that this country is preparing for another election in a few months’ time beginning from February, 2023. There will be heightened political activities and politicking. You should expect barrage of applications for injunctions.

“I trust that members of the Bench in the Ogun State Judiciary appreciate the fact between objectivity and machinations of selfish politicians who just want to take advantage of the judicial process to thwart the smooth running of the elections.

“Therefore, I admonish you to be wary of entertaining frivolous injunctions from the political class, in particular, as we move towards the 2023 general elections.”

However, Abiodun urged the legal officers to recognise that in a fledgling democracy, they must continue to be a strong pillar for the survival of democratic principles and preserve the rights of the people, who are the sole essence of government while at the same time act as balancing scale between the Executive and the Legislative Arms of government.

The governor emphasised that judicial processes and procedures have direct link to economic development, saying local and foreign investors must have trust in the judicial processes.

He added that, “this would give them the assurances that they would get fair hearing in any case of probable misunderstanding.”

“Your processes are directly linked not just to crime reduction, but also to employment generation, poverty alleviation and food security. In fact, when the people are gainfully employed there will be less criminal tendencies.

“The courts will have fewer criminal cases to attend to. In short, as an important and the third arm of government, the judiciary must continue to place itself in good stead as a reliable and trusted institution which is the last bastion of hope for the common man,” Abiodun said.

The governor who lauded the judiciary in the state for keeping the legacy bestowed by the founding fathers, maintained that the state had played a pioneering role in the evolution and development of a modern system of laws in Nigeria and in the West Africa sub-region, urging the current crop of members of the bench to keep the tradition of integrity, diligence, industry and excellence Ogun judiciary is reputed for.

“It is also important that our members of the bench also recognise the fact that the project called Ogun State is still a work in progress. The bench and the wig place on your shoulder a big responsibility to the society.

“Your pronouncements on or off the bench must continue to reflect wisdom, credibility, tact and all other positive values that which the wig symbolises. You must continue to ensure justice at all times irrespective of whose ox is gored,” the governor submitted.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Methodist Church, Remo Diocese, The Revd. Bamidele Ibikunle, noted that justice was being tested daily in Nigeria as greed and covetousness have assumed a new dimension.

Taking his text from the Book of Jeremiah 6 verse 10, the cleric noted that corruption, insecurity and economic woes remain the main challenges confronting the country, adding that many Nigerians are pre-occupied with how to make money and amass wealth without caring about how it had gotten.

Ibikunle said to solve the many challenges plaguing the nation, judges and the judiciary workers must shun corruption and deliver judgement expeditiously, while those in authority should deal fairly, justly, equitably with the people knowing that all mortals would render account of their stewardship to God at the end of their journey on earth.