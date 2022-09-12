Reported Attack on Senatorial Candidate’s Office Suspicious, Osun APC Tells PDP





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday lampooned the state chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) over an accusation that APC was responsible for the attack of the Osogbo office of the APC’s Osun Central Senatorial Candidate, Mr, Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunla, yesterday.

According to a statement issued in Osogbo by the Media Adviser to the Osun APC Chairman, Mr. Kola Olabisi, the story of the attack was shrouded in many questions that are begging for answers in the minds of the right-thinking members of the society.

The statement stated that “inasmuch as we abhor and condemn introduction of violence under any guise into the political firmament of Osun State, we however, consider it hasty for the state factional chapter of the (PDP) to hold the ruling APC responsible for the purported attack on the Osogbo campaign office of its Osun Central Senatorial Candidate, one Mr. Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunla, yesterday.

“It’s important to state that the fingering of the APC for the alleged attack as was stated in the press statement issued yesterday by the Spokesman of the PDP in Osun State, Mr. Oladele Bamiji, still remains within the realm of a fabrication and absolute falsehood diabolically scripted to call a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

“The make-believe attack appears a carefully worked out arrangement to serve as an alibi for the PDP to carry out its series of preplanned large-scale attacks on the APC stakeholders to coincide with the conduct of the local government council election in the state.

“We are not unaware of the PDP’s stockpiling of arms and ammunitions per local government basis through which violence would be perpetrated on our leaders, members and supporters in order to make Osun State ungovernable for the sitting Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

“If the alleged attack on the office of the PDP’s senatorial candidate wasn’t an arrangement skillfully worked out to falsely indict the APC, the PDP emissary of rift should feel free to disclose to the whole world who conducted the investigation that revealed that it was the APC that was responsible for the attack?

“Why was the suspect not apprehended or reported to the police authority, which has the statutory responsibilities of an arrest and prosecution instead of creating an unnecessary avenue to heat up the polity?

“The PDP’s allegation of attack on the campaign office of its senatorial candidate defies logic as there is no fathomable reason under the sun why the APC would take it upon itself to resort to the use of violence when it’s known to all and sundry that the progressive party is an ardent believer and doer of the rules of law as opposed to the PDP that ubiquitously has violence as its perpetual sibling.

“Part of the duties that the urbane APC owes the rudderless, wobbled and confused Osun PDP is to help to think for its embattled handlers that it would not be out of tune for them to look inward for the causes and masterminds of their current misfortune as the intractable intra-party conflict in their party is in the public domain, instead of holding the APC responsible for their woes.

“The memory of the good people of Osun State is not so demented to have forgotten so soon how the thugs loyal to some disenchanted members of the PDP who felt shortchanged and robbed during the House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senatorial primaries, were destroying the billboards of their fellow PDP members which its narrative was changed to falsely blame the APC for the atrocities.

“The police should investigate this PDP’s allegation and promptly prosecute who may be responsible for the dastardly act if only to serve as a deterrent to those whose constant mission is to willingly disrupt the peace of the state.”

It reminded those who are beating the drums of war all in the name of politics that the Governor Oyetola-led administration has the ability and capacity to invoke the statutory instrumentality of his office to deal decisively with any individual or corporate body whose mission is to turn the state into a theatre of war.

The statement also appealed to the police authorities and their sister security agencies in the state to swing into action with a view to making living in the state extremely difficult for promoters of violence and their political thugs.