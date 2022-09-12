Moses Simon on Target for Third Goal of Season, Sadiq Umar Injured

EURO LEAGUES WATCH

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon, picked up from where he stopped two weeks ago after returning from injury to score his third French Ligue 1 goal of the season even as Nantes lost 2-3 at Lorient yesterday.

The Nigerian international got injured and sidelined for two weeks after he suffered a muscle discomfort at Toulouse returned to action and pulled back a goal for Nantes five minutes from time to put some respectability to the away loss.

His Nigerian national teammates Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke featured for Lorient but failed to get on the scorers’ sheet.

The loss leaves Nantes 15th on the log with six points from seven matches, just one point above the drop zone.

Elsewhere in Europe, another Nigerian international, Sadiq Umar, was injured in the 33rd minute in his club Real Sociedad’s away fixture at Getafe on Sunday evening.

He was replaced by Mohammed Ali-Cho after the match was delayed for some minutes. Club sources said Sadiq’s Injury was a minor knee knock.

Sociedad however lost the game to Getafe with a 25-metre last kick by Enes Unal to earn the hosts maximum points.

In the Spanish second tier Segunda 2, fringe Super Eagles midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali was also on target for Ponferradina as they lost 1-2 at home to Real Zaragoza. Nwakali scored the equalizer but was not enough to earn his club the spoil of the day as Zaragoza netted the winner before regulation time.