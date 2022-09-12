LASG Harps on Collaboration, Team Work to Develop Talents

Emma Okonji

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has stressed the need for collaboration, teamwork and idea sharing, among persons with special tech skills in a work space community, to further develop their talents.

The Executive Secretary at LSETF, Tejumola Abisoye, gave the advice in Lagos at the weekend, during a one-day programme organised by Terawork for graphic artists, content developers, printers, copy writers, software engineers, and data analysts who are freelancers on the Terawork community platform.

Abisoye who decried the state of the Nigerian Economy, which according to her, is not growing in proportion to the high growth rate of the Nigerian population that is growing at 2.5 per cent per annum.

“The Nigerian population is growing faster than the economy itself, and the economy is not able to provide enough jobs for the people. The Terawork platform therefore provides the best opportunity to address the situation by bringing together, content developers and other persons with specialised tech skills who can deliver jobs to interested job hirers, ”Abisoye said.

One of the facilitators at the #BeyondWork programme, Yinka Davies, said people must learn how to balance work with leisure and rest, insisting that in any community where pool of talented people operate, like the Terawork platform, the freelancers must learn how to manage their work time to enable them have time for other activities that will help them develop a healthy lifestyle.

Co-founder and CEO, Terawork, Mr. Femi Taiwo, who spoke about passion and trust in a workspace community, said Terawork platform was created to address unemployment challenges and to provide avenue where job buyers could easily find skilled persons that can deliver on certain jobs, based on trust and better quality of service.

“Terawork is a platform of community of talented persons that offer professional tech services and jobs to people that need the services and are willing to hire people with the right skills. The platform does not only create opportunity for special talents to be gainfully employed, it also offers opportunity for people to work at their own pace and location as freelancers and avoid the routine stress of a paid job. It also helps job buyers to easily have access to skilled professionals for the purpose of hiring and engaging,” Taiwo said.