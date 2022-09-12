I’ll be Fair to All, Unilorin VC-designate Pledges

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Vice Chancellor-designate of the University of Ilorin, Prof Wahab Egbewole, has pledged that his in-coming administration will be fair to all members of the university community in its dealings, and be just in all circumstances.

Professor Egbewole emerged the new vice chancellor of the institution after a rigorous exercise conducted by the Governing Council of the university.

Thirteen candidates slugged out in the process, and at the end of the day, a legal luminary, Professor Egbewole, emerged victorious.

Various interest groups in the university have lauded the governing council of the university for conducting a free and transparent exercise and they have thrown their support and loyalty to the incoming vice chancellor, Prof. Egbewole.

The tenure of the outgoing vice chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, would come to an end on October 15, 2022.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by Prof. Egbewole signed by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, quoted the newly appointed vice chancellor as saying that “the University of Ilorin is greater than all of us, and we want to extend our hands of fellowship to all our colleagues who also applied for this post, and appealed that they should join hands with us to do this work collectively and in an all-inclusive manner.”

The Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law commended the

University Governing Council “for conducting a very thorough and painstaking exercise,” that culminated in his appointment.

He assured the council and the university community “that this appointment is for all of us as we will continue to put the university first in all our undertakings.”

He therefore appealed for the unflinching support of all Unilorites “in the discharge of the onerous tasks ahead”.

Prof. Egbewole said: “Our students are our pride, and we will continue to run a student-friendly regime with emphasis on improved work ethics and zero tolerance for corruption in all its ramifications.

“We give kudos to the workers of this great University for their untiring efforts in ensuring that our system continues to run in spite of the challenges.

“We will continue to give premium to the training and re-training of the workforce while the welfare of the workers will be given priority.

“Our efforts at improving the quality of research will lead to a few innovations in that regard, and we implore the concerned staff to see us as partners in progress with a view to ensuring enhanced capacity and improved delivery.

“We want to appreciate the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, and pray for a peaceful transition to move our university to the next level.”