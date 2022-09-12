  • Monday, 12th September, 2022

Dele Alake Links Tinubu’s Wealth to Trading in Foreign Stocks

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Raheem Akingbolu

A former Lagos Commissioner and a leading voice in the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Dele Alake,  yesterday linked source of Tinubu’s wealth to trading in foreign stocks for a long period of time.

Asked if the former Lagos Governor  and All Progressives Congress presidential candidate bought own shares in any Nigerian  company,  Alake said he didn’t know since he is not an expert in financial matters.

“I don’t know.  I’m not a finance person, and would not go into the knitty gritty of his business life,” he said.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, which was monitored by THISDAY, the former newspaper Editor  called on Nigerians not to be bothered about frequent questions being raised about the background and business interest of Senator Bola Tinubu.

He  described those questions and issues  as nothing but a cooked  story by opposition parties to cause distraction for the candidate of the APC.

On the controversy around Tinubu’s age and name, Alake said:  “There is no proof on that. Political parties are always famished for the downfall of their opposing parties. Go to Tinubu’s acclaimed school and you will see his name on the record books.

Alake also dismissed the issue of whether the APC candidate is fit and healthy to serve as president, arguing that Tinubu is healthier than those dismissing him as being unhealthy.

“He is fit as a fiddle. During the primaries, no one worked as he did, in terms of lobbying and working hard, and no one is also working as he is now. He has more stamina than the so-called healthy people.”

