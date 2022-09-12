  • Monday, 12th September, 2022

Akpeyi Switches Club in South Africa

Monday, 12th September, 2022

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has signed a year’s contract as a free agent with South African club, Sekhukhune United.

Akpeyi, 36, was released by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season when his contract ran out.

Interestingly, the last PSL game the goalkeeper featured was against Sekhukhune on May 14, 2022.

Akpeyi played 69 matches for Chiefs and even started the CAF Champions League Final against Al Ahly last year July.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Greg Etafia, was Akpeyi’s trainer during his search for a new club.

Chippa United and Swallows were also linked with Akpeyi, but backed down over financial demands from the Nigerian goalkeeper.

