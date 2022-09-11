David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

An unspecified number of police operatives and aides of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah have been killed at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area as unidentified gunmen attacked his convoy.

Sources said the gunmen opened fire on the convoy, and police operatives in the convoy responded, but about six policemen were gunned down, including his media aides and others.

The source said the gunmen may have been after the senator, but there are no evidence to prove this, just as the source said the senator escaped from his bulletproof SUV, during the rain of bullets.

Iyke Orji, a social media user who claimed to have link to the senator said, “Sen Ifeanyi Ubah was attacked today by Hired killers in Enugwu Ukwu. It was a calculated attempt. It wasn’t an impromptu stuff.

“Information was gathered about the time of movement and takeoff. The policemen were about four in numbers and they were attacked.

“All their arms were collected.The boys that spearheaded that attack were about nine in numbers.”

But another source who begged not to be named said six policemen were killed in the attack.

THISDAY could not reach Senator Ubah for confirmation as his line remained busy all through, and calls to his phone was not attended to

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga confirmed that there was an attack on men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure remained unknown.

He said: “Yes, there was an attack at Enugwu-Ukwu today, but the casualty figure is not clear. As I speak to you, the CP has personally led a team of men to the scene, and normalcy has been restored.”

He promised to brief journalists on the findings of the command

Securitymen, Aides Feared killed as Gunmen Attack Ifeanyi Ubah’s Convoy

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

An unspecified number of police operatives and aides of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah have been killed at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area as unidentified gunmen attacked his convoy.

Sources said the gunmen opened fire on the convoy, and police operatives in the convoy responded, but about six policemen were gunned down, including his media aides and others.

The source said the gunmen may have been after the senator, but there are no evidence to prove this, just as the source said the senator escaped from his bulletproof SUV, during the rain of bullets.

Iyke Orji, a social media user who claimed to have link to the senator said, “Sen Ifeanyi Ubah was attacked today by Hired killers in Enugwu Ukwu. It was a calculated attempt. It wasn’t an impromptu stuff.

“Information was gathered about the time of movement and takeoff. The policemen were about four in numbers and they were attacked.

“All their arms were collected.The boys that spearheaded that attack were about nine in numbers.”

But another source who begged not to be named said six policemen were killed in the attack.

THISDAY could not reach Senator Ubah for confirmation as his line remained busy all through, and calls to his phone was not attended to

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga confirmed that there was an attack on men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure remained unknown.

He said: “Yes, there was an attack at Enugwu-Ukwu today, but the casualty figure is not clear. As I speak to you, the CP has personally led a team of men to the scene, and normalcy has been restored.”

He promised to brief journalists on the findings of the command