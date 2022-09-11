JCIN Recognises Tech4Dev Co-founder among Outstanding Youths

The Junior Chambers International Nigeria (JCIN) has recognised Co-founder and Executive Director, Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev), Oladiwura Oladepo as one of the 10 most outstanding young persons in Nigeria for 2022.

In a statement by its National President, Olawale Bakare at the weekend, JCIN said Oladepo’s recognition comes as a result of her role at Tech4Dev that has seen the non-profit enterprise create, develop and sustain programs. According to the statement, the award was to amplify the message that action was needed across all generations to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs), especially, the youth.

The statement said the programs had impacted the lives of 10 million beneficiaries across 15 African countries and beyond being the creative force behind the Women Techsters Initiative.

According to the statement, the Women Techsters Initiative aims to bridge the digital and technology knowledge divide and ensure that women have equal access to opportunities. Her dream is to help train 5 million women and girls in digital and technology skills in Africa by 2030.

The statement explained that Oladepo, who holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the prestigious Lagos Business School and from the Yale School of Management, was recently inducted into the revered Forbes Non-profit Council as a result of her contribution to eradicating poverty in Africa through Tech4Dev as well as being named the 2022 Waislitz Global Citizens’ Choice Award winner.

Responding to his recognition, Oladepo said: “I am more excited to have received this award. Our individual and collective effort in solving Africa’s greatest problems using technology, particularly by creating access to decent jobs and opportunities in Africa, has continued to pay off.

“We cannot but appreciate our friends, families, team members at Tech4Dev, and our ever-supporting partners for always making our audacious goals, a reality,” Oladepo said.

“A very big thank you to JCI Nigeria for this timely recognition and many congratulations to the other awardees,” she added.

Tech4Dev was well represented at the awards as its Founder and Director of Development, Joel Ogunsola, was also named as one of the top 10 most outstanding young persons in Nigeria in the Scientific or Technological Development category.

Other award winners include; Bukola Alada (academic leadership), Chioma Ukpabi (business, economic and entrepreneurs), Tunde Onakoya (children, world peace and human rights), Adebowale Adedayo (cultural achievement), Intissar Bashir Kurfi (moral and environmental), Abiodun Oluwaseun (political, legal and government affairs), Victoria Nwanna (personal improvement and development), and Babatunde Bale (medical innovation).