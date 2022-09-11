Ali Ndume’s Lone Voice in the Wilderness

Notes for File

One politician, especially from the North, who does not prevaricate or equivocate to be politically correct is the senator representing Borno South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ali Ndume. In a country where playing to the gallery has become the norm, Ndume is a lone voice in the wilderness. He is always blunt when he discusses the security situation of the country.

Despite the constant misinformation by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed and other government officials that the insecurity challenges facing the country is abating, Ndume has continued to say it as it is. Last week, he said the major challenge ahead of the 2023 elections remained insecurity. He added that things would be better once the country is able to overcome the security challenges of insurgency, terrorism, separatist and other forms of criminality.

The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Army, said that equipment and the platforms are being acquired, adding however, that they are not enough.

After the attack on the Kuje correctional facility rcently, Ndume said he was disappointed with the response of leaders on the attack, adding that it was the responsibility of those in power to secure and protect the lives of the citizens. He even wondered why heads did not roll after the attack which embarrassed the country.

Even as a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ndume does not always fail to take on President Muhammadu Buhari when the need arises. Recently, he wondered why the president does not always directly address the nation on security matters as it is done in advanced democracies, rather than issuing statements through his media advisers.

“By the time you ask people to elect you as President, anything that happens to any Nigerian, God will hold you accountable you for it,” he reportedly lamented.