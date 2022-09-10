  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Night of Stars at ‘Humor Xclusive’ with Hezekiah

Tosin Clegg

“Humor Exclusive with Prince Hezekiah” had a successful maiden edition recently in Port Harcourt. The event was graceful, attendants had fun and lots of memorable experiences. According to one comedian, MC Amani, “Humor Exclusive, for me, is an amazing properly packaged in Port Harcourt and it is already big. The show is upgrading while showcasing a proper standup comedy culture in city”.

The night was filled with various caliber of personalities, from those occupying reserved positions, seated much closer to the stage and performers, to the V.I.P.s next to the reserved personalities and those far behind cheering. The show had various jaw dropping and rib cracking performances. 

Mc Kelz opened the show, dishing out soothing and carefully-orchestrated jokes that thrilled the audience. Other comedians include MC Nutrient, who started by confessing that ‘Humor Exclusive’ with Prince Hezekiah was his first ever big stage performance. Sound Mouth had the stage next. MC 1st October, MC Yudee alongside MC Amani and MC Dave followed.

Prince Hezekiah then came on stage and was in his element totally. His appearance was captivating and truly exclusive. 

