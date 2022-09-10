Hudson Sandler Rejigs, Appoints new Partner for W’Africa

Omolabake Fasogbon

Integrated communications consultants, Hudson Sandler has appointed Nigeria’s Onyebuchi Ajufo as its Partner in charge of its West Africa business.

The appointment reflects Hudson Sandler’s continued growth in Africa, driven by flagship offices in Kenya and Nigeria.

Hudson Sandler Africa has grown rapidly over the last two years, providing pan-African and international consulting services to many of Africa’s most dynamic and progressive companies and institutions.

Onyebuchi is an advocacy and communications advisor with over 15 years’ experience working across Africa, the Middle East and the United Kingdom.

She joins Hudson Sandler from Africa Practice, where she led the Strategic Communications and Advocacy Practice across the Africa Practice Group (Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana, Kenya and the United Kingdom).

In her new role with Hudson Sandler, Onyebuchi will also act as the global lead on policy and advocacy across the consultancy

Onyebuchi possesses a master’s degree in Business Analytics from the University of Warwick and is on the Board of Haima Health, an organisation building a network of voluntary blood donors for safe, affordable and quick access to blood in Nigeria.

Commenting on the appointments, Chairman of Hudson Sandler Africa, Chris Genasi said, “Africa is a key strategic market for us. We are proud to work with Africa’s leading businesses, foundations, and NGOs, to tell positive stories about the contribution they are making to Africa’s sustainable economic and social development.

“Onyebuchi brings a unique perspective on the African business environment, a wealth of experience in corporate communications and advocacy, as well as strong leadership and business development skills, which will be instrumental in our further expansion as we continue to grow our fantastic teams across the continent.”