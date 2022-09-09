  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s Death, Great Loss to the World, Says Abdulsalami

Nigeria | 2 days ago

Former Military Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on Friday described the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as a “great loss” for the entire world.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday, the ex-Nigerian leader expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Queen Elizabeth.

“The death of the queen, who led Britain through turbulent times in the world is a great loss not only for the British people, but also the international community,” he said.

Abubakar lauded the queen’s extremely important role in world peace and stability.

“My family’s thoughts and prayers are with the new King Charles III, the entire Royal Family and all commonwealth nations at this time of mourning and sadness.

“The beloved Queen represented the UK and Commonwealth with balance and wisdom.

“She guaranteed stability in moments of crisis and kept alive the values of tradition in a society in constant and profound evolution.

“Her spirit of service, her dedication and the deep dignity with which she held office for such a long time has been a constant source of admiration for generations to come.

“May the Queen rest in eternal peace,’’ Abdulsalami said. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.