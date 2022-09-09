Osun Pledges to Collaborate with NYSC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday pledged to create strong ties between government and the National Youth Service Corps to achieve more successes in the area of cultural promotion.

The Supervising Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Olalekan Badmus, made the pledge on behalf of the State government in Osogbo during a courtesy visit paid on him by the new State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Osun State Chapter, Mrs. Olayinka Abdulwahab and the management of the agency.

He noted that both the state government and NYSC have been working together to promote Yoruba Culture from the time immemorial in order to foster unity among serving corp members.

Badmus also acknowledged that Governor Oyetola loves culture, hence the setting aside of a day to celebrate “Isese Festival” every year. He said he was delighted to receive NYSC State Coordinator while pledging that he will do everything possible to collaborate with the Agency to promote culture among the Corp members.

Speaking earlier, Abdulwahab expressed delight for the opportunity to serve in Osun and her readiness to join hands with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, so as to promote Culture in the State.

She disclosed that a day has been set aside for cultural festival known as “Cultural day” which, she opined, will give corps members the opportunity to showcase their different ethnic cultures. She further explained that she is ready to cooperate with the Ministry to showcase different cultures at a programme in which the Ministry will be invited to participate.

Abdulwahab also explained that the corps members in Osun have been performing excellently in cultural festivals nationwide.

She therefore, thanked Governor Oyetola for supporting the agency, adding that there is no issue with the Corp members serving in Osun.

In her own remarks, the Coordinating Director in the Ministry, Mrs. Solabomi Akinsola appreciated NYSC, Osun Chapter for her efforts in sustaining Culture and Tourism in Osun. She expressed the hope that the harmonious working relationship will continue to wax stronger and stronger.