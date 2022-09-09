My Legislative Activities ‘ll Transform Abia State, Says APC Senatorial Candidate

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia Central Senatorial District in the 2023 National Assembly elections, Hon. Emeka Atuma, has assured his people that his legislative activities in the National Assembly would be a pacesetter for the transformation of the state, if elected.

Atuma in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja yesterday specifically said his mission to the Senate was to re-invent Abia State just as he declared that he had volunteered to lead the struggle for good governance in the state from the red chamber.

The former member of the House of Representatives stated that he was determined to recover and transform the nature of representation from its current medieval status.

He said: “My mission as a Senator is to reinvent Abia State and to restore its previous place of pride, so that the state could survive and thrive on a larger Nigerian context.”

“Without doubt, Abia has been through a horrible wilderness experience in the past eight years.

“Our reputation as a people has been sullied and have become the butt of jokes due to the crass ineptitude, loquacious ignorance, and ravenous corruption masquerading as governance in our state during this outgoing administration.

“My decision to engineer a liberation process from the Senate is motivated by an unmitigated indignation against criminal trends and violent tendencies, which have collapsed the sacred institutions of governance, to the extent that Abia has become a failed State. My Legislative agenda is designed to change all these, and to put in place a new, qualitative representation.

“As we move to run and win the Senate seat of Abia Central district of Abia State, my mission is to recover and transform the nature of representation from its current medieval status.

“My vision is to introduce a quality and quantitative representation based on democracy, transparency and good governance,” he added.