Killers Get N5m to Free Kidnapped Relatives of Slain NSCDC Officer

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



Killers of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Segun Ayebulu, have collected the sum of N5 million to free the abducted relatives of the slain operative.

Ayebulu, who worked with the Ekiti command, was killed on Saturday, along Oke Ako Road in Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State.

Subsequently, the kidnappers, on Sunday called the family to demand N30 million, but later reduced it to N10 million.

The gunmen later reduced it to N5 million on Tuesday evening following pleas by the family.

A source within the family, who said that the three persons – younger brother to the killed NSCDC officer, his five and an 11 years old children, were released at about 5pm yesterday, at the bush in the Ayede axis in Oye Local Government area.

“They were released this evening after the family paid about N5 million in the bush in Ayede axis. Apart from that, they collected N100,000 for recharge cards, sachets of milk and alcoholic drinks. They added these on Tuesday as conditions for their release.

“They are being been taken to hospital for medical attention as I speak. We are happy we did not lose them as the gunmen killed the NSCDC officer,” the family source said.

The Regent of Oke Ako, Princess Tinuade Ogunbiyi confirmed that the three persons had been released, saying, “My people have called to inform me that they have been released.”

“I cannot say how much was paid to secure their release.”

The Corps Commander, Ekiti State Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd) confirmed that the three persons who were whisked away by the kidnappers on Saturday had been released.

“Our men were in the bush in search of the kidnappers and the three persons. Good they have been released.”

Also, Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said, “Immediately the incident occurred, the Command set up special operatives to go after the hoodlums and ensure the safe release of those held hostage. The Command had been working with the family members through the Area Commander and DPO in charge of that jurisdiction.

“The joint operations that include the police and other security agents as well as the Amotekun, not excluding their family members have yielded this positive result. Meanwhile, the command is not aware of any ransom paid,” the police spokesperson said.