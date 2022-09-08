  • Thursday, 8th September, 2022

Kebbi Gov Dissolves Executive Council

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC), with effect from yesterday, September 7, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Babale Umar Yauri, and made available to newsmen.

The statement said that the governor sincerely appreciated the individual contributions of each member of the cabinet and thanked them for their dedication to duty and ensuring peace and steady development of the state during their respective tenure in office.

Bagudu further commended all the members of the dissolved council for their performance while a reconstituted SEC would be announced soon.

The statement indicated that some of the members of the dissolved council may be reappointed as well as others from outside.

