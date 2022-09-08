Ekiti, World Bank Donate N300m to Technical Schools

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



Three Technical Colleges in Ekiti State have benefitted from the World Bank assisted IDEAS project to the tune of N300 million.

The funding is to enhance skills and manpower development for the formal and informal sectors.

Presenting the cheques to the benefitting colleges at a ceremony in Ado-Ekiti, Governor Kayode Fayemi, implored everyone to embrace it and partake in the activities so that many people can benefit from the intervention.

The benefitting colleges were Government Technical Colleges, Otun, Government Technical College, Ijero and Government technical College, Igbara Odo.

They got $250,000 each.

The Governor who made the presentation further assured the people that his administration was more committed to providing enabling environment for developmental projects in the state and charged all partakers to adhere strictly to all bank’s guidelines in the course of project implementation.

Fayemi who was elated at the World Bank IDEAS project which he said would assist his government to accelerate programmes targeted at youth empowerment, said the project would focus on collaborating with the state in the training of teachers to impact technical education knowledge which he said could not be driven by government alone but through collaboration with the private sector.

While reassuring the people of the state that he would live the state better than he met it in 2018, Fayemi said he was glad that enrolment in all the six technical colleges in the state, which was barely 700 in 2018, is currently at about 2,500. This, he said was achieved through constant sensitisation and all round improvement in the colleges.

He also noted that the state would continue to promote sustainable development through the use of, “our brilliant hands to keep pace with the dynamic technological trend in the world by helping to reduce the saturated labour market and escalated poverty rate of citizens.”

The governor expressed appreciation to officials of the World Bank and the federal government for their developmental projects from which Ekiti State had always been a prime beneficiary.

Ekiti was one of the six states in Nigeria and the only state in the Southwest that is participating in the project.

“IDEAS is a World Bank assisted project that is designed to fill skill gaps at both the public and private sectors. Ekiti State is one of the six benefitting states.

“The facilities at the Government Technical Colleges at Igbara Odo, Ijero and Otun will be upgraded and modernised. In addition, all the teachers and instructors will be adequately trained, so also in the private sector, skills of Master Craft Persons and their apprentices will be enhanced.

“Many will recall that we launched the concept of Life Academics during my first term in office. We started the revamping of the Technical Colleges with the total reconstruction and equipping of the Government Technical College, Ado-Ekiti.

“In a bid to improve the state technical colleges, Ekiti State Government recruited 70 teaching staff and 55 non-teaching staff to improve productivity. Perimeter fencing of the colleges is ongoing.

“Attention must be drawn to the fact that the state has experienced over 300 per cent increase in students’ enrolment into our technical colleges; from 700 in 2018 to 2505 in 2022. This was made possible through constant sensitisation and motivational programmes of the government.

“In fulfilment of the promise I made to Ekiti-kete at the beginning of this year, precisely on January 1, that I will work for you till the last day of this administration. I am keeping faith with that sacred pact, even with renewed vigour.

“From now till October 16, when I gracefully hand over the baton to our governor-elect, events like this will be commonplace as we continue in our quest to make life better for the generality of our people, and bequeath a formidable foundation for our growth and economic stability,” the governor said.

The Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Dr. Bimpe Aderiye commended the governor for his efforts at developing the state especially, the education sector.

Aderiye congratulated the benefitting institutions and urged them to make proper use of the fund.

The Chairman, Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Hon. Kayode Babade commended Fayemi over the remarkable improvement his administration brought to the Technical education sub- sector through prompt release of funds for the avalanche of ideas that has brought landmark achievements to the sector.

Babade also disclosed that it was during Fayemi’s administration that payment of school fees was abolished, payment of about N540 million debt owed by the Technical College, Ado Ekiti as well as facilitating training and empowerment of 200 Ekiti youths in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with equipment relevant to their trades.