Amusan Seeking to End Historic, Record-laden Year with Another Global Title

Reigning Nigeria, Commonwealth and World 100m hurdles champion, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, will be hoping to win the last major global title of the outdoor season and get her hands, once again, on the iconic Diamond Trophy today in Zurich, venue of the 2022 Diamond League final.

The Nigerian began her historic run on the track with the Diamond League trophy last year when she scotched to a 12.42 seconds African record to win the high hurdles in Zurich.

That feat made her the first Nigerian athlete to win a Diamond League discipline at the final and be crowned the Diamond League champion for the year.

The 25-year-old has not looked back since that historic run in Zurich September last year.

She started 2022 by successfully defending her African Championships title in Mauritius early June before travelling to Paris to smash her 12.42 seconds African record.

Amusan ran 12.41 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Paris before storming Edo City in Nigeria to rewrite the 12.63 seconds Nigerian Championships record set in 1997 by Angela Atede in Lagos.

The reigning African champion ran 12.58 seconds to add the championships record to her collections before going to the biggest stage in world athletics to achieve immortality.

Amusan produced one of the biggest surprises of the World Championships when she sped to a world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinals of the 100m hurdles, following it with a wind-assisted 12.06 seconds in the final to win gold.

The Nigerian went on to win the Commonwealth Games title in a Games record of 12.30 seconds and in the process became the first Nigerian track and field athlete to successfully defend an individual title at the Games.

Today, Amusan will be hoping to complete the task by successfully defending her Diamond League crown.

She will however have to contend with reigning Olympic champion, Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who, since winning the bronze in Oregon at the World Championships has been undefeated.

The Puerto Rican defeated Amusan at the Stockholm and Lausanne Diamond League meetings. She also won in Silesia and Brussels (where she ran a new 12.27 seconds personal lifetime best), setting meeting records at the three most recent meetings.

Amusan will also be up against Olympic silver medalist and former world record holder, Kendra Harrison, world silver medalist Britany Anderson, world indoor silver medalist Devynne Charlton and 2019 world champion Nia Ali.