Literacy can be defined as the ability to read, write, speak, and listen in a way that lets us communicate effectively with the world. The ability to read and write is a fundamental human right guaranteed by law and is the foundation for lifelong learning. However, where one learns becomes a major concern as this can ensure the quality and extent of our learning. September 8 every year marks International Literacy Day (ILD), and the theme for this year is “Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces”.

A literacy learning space is anywhere the ability to read and write is fostered. It is not limited to formal classrooms but includes libraries, theatres, airports, bus stations, churches, mosques, workplaces, homes, beaches, restaurants and even the streets. The burden of transforming these literacy learning spaces rests on everyone, and it can only be accomplished when we work together. Considering the theme for this year’s ILD, the question arises of how we can contribute to enriching existing learning spaces around us.

Given that global societies are characterised by their uniqueness, we need to ensure no one is left behind on this journey to global literacy. Thus, we must reorientate ourselves on what literacy learning spaces are to accommodate everyone. We also further promote literacy acquisition when there is an awareness and acceptance of unconventional literacy learning spaces.

Awareness and acceptance of unconventional literacy learning spaces can be portrayed in the adoption of our immediate environments as a platform for teaching and learning. These spaces can support learners in becoming literate in both indigenous languages and English. Avenues for literacy acquisition are all around us and treating it as such is paramount. They are in our mundane daily activities, and we need to capitalise on this advantage by ensuring everyone has an equal opportunity to benefit from them. The importance of transforming these existing learning spaces is that it opens more learning places to meet every individual’s needs and closes some existing gaps.

To contribute to the transformation of the literacy learning spaces, AIFA Reading Society, a non-profit organisation, has been committed to fostering a reading culture and promoting equitable and quality education for sustainable development through its initiatives. The society organises a series of formal and informal activities to promote literacy and a reading culture in locations across Nigeria and virtual spaces while providing beneficiaries with information and learning resources to support the attainment of equitable quality education for all.

By transforming literacy learning places, equitable learning is guaranteed for all persons irrespective of their backgrounds, gender, language diversity, disabilities and geographical location. Literacy and numeracy rates will be increased, learning outcomes will be improved and everyone will be equipped with the skills necessary to access equal opportunities. To make this functional, according to UNESCO 2022 report, policies and strategies need to keep up with these transformations by allowing systemic level recognition, validation, and accreditation of the informal and non-formal learning outcomes.

The process of building an enlightened and well-functioning society can be likened to the weaving process where the thread is woven into fabric. To make beautifully patterned fabric, one needs to weave assorted colours of thread together with expert precision. Literacy is undoubtedly one of the threads that create the beautiful fabric of every developed society.

Ephratah Oyewole and Magdaline Oyoroh are of AIFA Reading Society