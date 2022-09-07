Tinubu: We’re Not Threatened by Fake Statistics Reeled out by Other Parties

•Says no rift with Adamu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he was confident and not threatened by fake statistics and wrong figures being reeled out by other political parties ahead of the 2023 elections.

He also said that there was no rift between himself and the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu contrary to media reports.

Tinubu stated this yesterday while addressing the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He had a meeting with Adamu for about one hour behind closed-doors before meeting with other NWC members which lasted for more than two hours.

Tinubu who arrived at the secretariat at exactly 2:47pm was in company of APC Director General of campaign and Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong, the Secretary, Hon. James Faleke, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajbiamila, the Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, among others.

The presidential candidate who was visiting the party headquarters for the first time after he emerged as the standard bearer of the party, said his meeting with NWC members was to consult further on the organisation and structure for the campaign.

He said this was aimed at harmonising and allaying any fear and to make sure that they have an inclusive campaign structure to ensure that the party is victorious during the election.

To convince Nigerians and party members that there was no rift between himself and the party Chairman, Tinubu said Adamu would deliver him as the president in the 2023 elections, saying they have come a long way.

The former Governor of Lagos state pointed out that the rumour mongers can throw all the jabs that they want, but insisted that the ruling party was strongly determined to fulfil its dreams of turning Nigeria to a very progressive, highly developed and prosperous country.

His words: “It is a great matter of joy and honour for us to be here, especially me in particular, to interact with the team that authorised my becoming the candidate of our party. I have not been able to say thank you since that primary and we have hit the ground running, especially as the unveiling of our running mate was held outside this headquarters.

“To all the members in attendance that day, we want to say thank you. We have come together as a political party and we have taken progressivism as our doctrine. We have to be progressive in our thinking, our deed and objective to serve the country.

“Yes, I admit that democracy is challenging, very hard and difficult a system to manage. We have seen challenges left and right. But we are determined to ensure that we democratise Nigeria fully and remain a beacon of democracy as the largest nation of black race in the world.”

Tinubu thanked the NWC members for the good work they have been doing, while also appreciating Adamu for cooperation and collaboration particularly and for various wisdom and interactions that they have been having together.

He added: “To the rumour manufacturers, I read in some papers about disagreement between myself and the chairman and that was a very big lie. They didn’t know that we have come a long way. The big masquerade dances not in the cage but in the market square.

“And that is what Adamu used to be, full of wisdom. We were governors together, before God put us together on this project again. He is going to deliver as the Chairman of the party for me to become the president of Nigeria. And I am very confident of that.

“They can say whatever they want to say, throw all the jabs that they want, we are a party strongly determined to fulfil our dreams of turning Nigeria to a very progressive, highly developed, prosperous country.”

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the presidential candidate said his mission to the party secretariat was to discuss the campaign which would officially commence on September 28.

According to him, what we came here to do today is to discuss the campaign which is few days away. When INEC will lift the ban, how do we work out the details, work together, implement all we have been saying, who are the members of the campaign council, who will not be members, and I beg you not to be angry if you are left out because we are going to give you another responsibility. Not every member here can be a member of the presidential campaign council.

Asked if he was not threatened with what he has seen about how other political parties are strategizing, Tinubu said APC was committed to democratic principles and values.

He stated: “We are not threatened. We are confident and we are very proud of ourselves, we are in orderly manner, we are committed to democratic principles and value; we are not bickering in any way and you know that. Can you say that of the other parties? We are not spewing out fake statistics and wrong figures, can you say that of any other party? Well, we are what we are, a progressive party.”

Tinubu stressed that if he wins the 2023 presidential election, he would unveil to Nigerians what he has in plan for the country, his objectives, commitment to development and transformation, and his determination to bring help to the Nigerians.

Earlier, Adamu said since Tinubu’s nomination, Wednesday was the first time he would visit the party secretariat.