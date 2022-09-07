Providing Water for Underserved Communities

Each year, millions of people die from diseases associated with unsafe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene. Therefore, as a demonstration of citizen diplomacy championed by well-meaning Americans and Nigerians, the Bizzell Global group recently inaugurated two water projects donated to underserved communities in Odo Ayedun-Ekiti and Oke Ako-Ekiti, both located in Ajoni Local Council Development Area in Ekiti State, Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

According to United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), each year, millions of people die from diseases associated with unsafe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene.

Unfortunately, young children are particularly vulnerable as WASH-related diseases remain among the leading causes of death in children under five, and they contribute to malnutrition and stunting.

According to statistics, each year, 300,000 children under five die due to diarrhoea linked to inadequate WASH. Despite significant progress, 2.2 billion people worldwide do not have safely managed drinking water services. Over half the global population, 4.2 billion people, lack safely managed sanitation services.

Which is why Goal Six of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aims to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all given that water and sanitation are critical to the health of people and the planet.

Goal Six not only addresses the issues relating to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), but also the quality and sustainability of water resources worldwide given that improvements in drinking water, sanitation and hygiene are essential for progress in other areas of development too, such as nutrition, education, health and gender equality.

Keying into SDG Six

These and many more others were reasons why Bizzell Global recently inaugurated two water projects it donated to underserved communities in Ekiti State. The beneficiary communities are Odo Ayedun-Ekiti and Oke Ako-Ekiti, both located in Ajoni Local Council Development Area in Ekiti State.

The projects were donated as part of Bizzell Global’s corporate social responsibility and in furtherance of SDGs Goal 6 on Clean Water and Sanitation. According to the group, it was particularly geared towards expanding international cooperation and building capacity in developing countries for water and sanitation related programs.

Bizzell Global is a strategy, consulting, and technology firm that designs innovative solutions to help build healthy, secure, and sustainable communities in the United States of America and around the world. Essentially, Bizzell leverages the combined experience of diverse subject matter experts to develop data-driven, research-informed answers to the world’s most complex challenges.

Saving Lives

For Dr. Anton C. Bizzell, the Group Chief Executive Office of Bizzell Global, the goal is all about saving lives. He said:

“Water saves lives. Without adequate water, we will continue to have health challenges within communities.”

Giving a breakdown of what was done, he said the facilities have standard boreholes 100m deep powered by a Grundfos grade one solar powered pump of over 120m capacity and comprises a 5,000 liters capacity ground tank that first steps down the water received from the water table before transmitting through two fiber cylinder bottle water treatment plants, and then sends the water to the 10,000 liters overhead tank before delivery to the water point platform to be fetched by end users in the community.

Also, he said it is powered by state of the art energy efficient solar panels and all found in one facility can be found in the other.

“We are very proud of this intervention which is pursuant of SDGs Goal 6 on Clean Water and Sanitation. We are gratified that we have contributed tangibly to expanding international cooperation and building capacity in developing countries for water and sanitation related programs,” he added.

Increasing Global Footprint

Beyond the SDGs, Rose Khasiala Amolo, Vice President Global Programs of Bizzell Global said it is a big step in their objective to increase their footprint of international development across Africa, the Middle East, and other parts of the world.

Amolo said: “We are proud to have worked with stakeholders in government and the beneficiary communities to achieve these projects which would impact thousands of people, and measurably improve outcomes in health, the environment and economic empowerment.”

Appeal for More

Inaugurated by Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi in the presence of Dr. Anton C. Bizzell, the Group Chief Executive Office of Bizzell Global, she went on to commend the CEO about the philanthropic work he continuously champions, just as she appealed for more of such developmental projects.

She said: “I have heard a lot about your work and impact, and we are honoured to have you and your delegation visit us here to identify with us. What you have done today is phenomenal and instructive to other organisations around the world – if we are to

achieve the SDGs in the global south, the private sector has a key role to play.

“I appeal to you to favourably consider the request to do more for our people, and support government’s effort to improve living conditions and lift as many people possible out of poverty.

“You will find the Government and people of Ekiti State – the land of honour – to be people of integrity, who will always follow through with commitments they make to you.

” My charge to the beneficiary communities is that you take full ownership of the

projects and ensure they are protected and well maintained. You must show

appreciation by demonstrating to donors and development partners like Bizzell

Global, that you are serious about development, and responsible enough to

sustainably put such interventions to good use. “

Consolidating Relationships

For Mr. Akin Rotimi, a community leader and the facilitator of the project, the initiative goes a long way in consolidating the cordial relationship between Nigeria and the United States of America, adding that it is a demonstration of citizen diplomacy championed by well-meaning Americans in collaboration with Nigerians who have worked together to deliver the project.

He said: “This project was delivered

through Bizzell Global’s participatory development model that ensures all

stakeholders were carried along in the design and construction of the project.

“It is noteworthy that the projects were conceptualised and the process of geological surveys, and approvals by Bizzell Global started since last year, long before I knew I was going to run for office. I hope this is an encouragement to our people at home and abroad to participate meaningfully in the development of our homeland. I will do

more knocking on more doors and lobbying on behalf of our communities because government cannot do it alone.”

A Community’s Gratitude

The traditional ruler of Odo Ayedun-Ekiti, one of the beneficiary communities, His Royal Majesty Oba Dr. Solomon Ilesanmi Ajibade JP (Ajigbotoluwa I), the Owa of Odo Ayedun, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the community. To show that in practical terms, they conferred an honorary chieftaincy title on Dr. Anton C. Bizzell, in appreciation of his philanthropic gesture.

According to the traditional ruler, “He who brings water brings life. Water is so central and important to life, hence the

adage: “A ki n bomi sota” (Water has no enemy). This intervention is a giant step

in finding a lasting solution to one of the greatest needs of the community. The

importance of good supply of water cannot be over-emphasised.

“Good, clean and

well treated water prevents water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, and

guinea worm epidemic etc, and improves economic activities in the community.”

Social Impact

Being involved in high-impact fields that address critical issues of our time, the group’s social impact has been far reaching.

Accordingly, Dr. Anton said: “

Bizzell is committed to building healthy, secure, connected and prosperous communities around the world. Bizzell recognises the importance of investing in communities where we exist around the globe.

“Through positive relationships, we support the resilience of communities where we operate and work closely with communities and local organisations to create solutions and allocate resources to enable sustainability within the communities.

“Bizzell was founded with the goal of creating high, social impact through healthcare, economic development, and youth empowerment worldwide. We believe healthy people are productive citizens.

“Therefore, we are committed that every person has the opportunity to receive adequate healthcare and employment to sustain themselves, their families, and their communities.”

OnBizzell and its employees’ ability to highly impact social change, he said it is driven by four core tenants “centralise

d focus on investing in people and their communities; commitment to an inclusive, diverse, and collaborative workforce; equity, inclusion, and shared prosperity for all employees; and an emphasis on sustainable corporate investment at home and abroad.

Summarily, Bizzell’s global philanthropic efforts focus on the provision of effective, efficient, timely, and fiscally responsible health, youth, and economic solutions that improve the overall quality of life for people in low, emerging, and middle-income countries.

