LEAPAfrica Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Showcases Change-makers Across Africa



LEAP Africa has announced the tenth edition of its annual Social Innovators Programme & Awards (SIPA) 2022 and its 20th-anniversary celebration set to hold on Thursday, September 8th, 2022, in Lagos.



LEAP Africa has supported about 200 social entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Cameroon, Burundi, Uganda, and Tanzania through the Social Innovators Programme (SIP) in the past ten years. The S.I.P.A provides LEAP Africa with the opportunity to deepen further its engagement with social entrepreneurs and foster sectorial collaboration with the over 200 alumni social innovators on the continent.

This year Henry Kaestner, Co-founder and partner, Sovereign’s Capital, will be joined by Vanessa Garrison, Co-founder, GirlTrek; Efosa Ojomo, Lead, Global Prosperity Research Group, Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation and Sangu Delle, CEO, CarePoint will be speaking on the theme; Reawaken, Redesign and Re-emerge – Africa Beyond Potential. This year, S.I.P.A 2022 will welcome dignitaries like Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Union, Pearl Uzokwe, Head of Sahara Group Foundation, Olusuji Aina, Partner and West Africa Director, Impact Amplifier among others.



Commenting on LEAP’s work with social innovators, the Executive Director of LEAP Africa, Femi Taiwo, expressed his delight to graduate a new set of change-makers from the programme; he says, “Today, I am proud of everyone we have impacted, who are impacting their communities, cities, states and countries. I am privileged to have served these social entrepreneurs doing great things in their various endeavours to contribute positively to their communities”.